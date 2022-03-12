Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 184,559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after buying an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after buying an additional 148,095 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

HASI opened at $47.19 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.