Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after buying an additional 773,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.93 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

