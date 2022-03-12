Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 6,597 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,444,000 after purchasing an additional 773,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

