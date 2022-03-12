boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.49. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.