Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

