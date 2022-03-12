BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

