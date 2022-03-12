BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.15. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.