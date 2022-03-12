BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.15. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

