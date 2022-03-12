Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $479.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

