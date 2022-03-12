Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 81,287 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

