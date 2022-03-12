Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.