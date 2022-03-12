Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.66 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

