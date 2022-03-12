Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,351. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

