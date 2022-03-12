Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 483.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 227,641 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.20 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.