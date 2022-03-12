Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce $467.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CXW stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

