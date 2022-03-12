Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

