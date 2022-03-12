Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.