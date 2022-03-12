Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

