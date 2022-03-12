Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

ITW stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 886,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

