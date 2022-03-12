Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to report $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.15. 2,859,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,032. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.