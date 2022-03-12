Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $60.46. 303,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,350. Century Communities has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

