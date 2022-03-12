Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

