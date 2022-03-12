Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $998.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IMAX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

