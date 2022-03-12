Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $229.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.
About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
