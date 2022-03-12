Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $229.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.