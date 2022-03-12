Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $940,905. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 519,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

