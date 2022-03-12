Brokerages Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

