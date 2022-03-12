Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 4,207,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,916. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.