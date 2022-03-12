Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Price Target at $79.85

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE DQ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

