Brokerages Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GASNY shares. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

