Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target at $21.20

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NeuroPace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 100,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

