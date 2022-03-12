Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $12.58

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 408,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,373,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 97,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

