Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $7,150.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

