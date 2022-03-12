Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$104.62

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.95.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$98.06. 5,033,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,528. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$80.68 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$177.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

