BTIG Research Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $84.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. Roblox has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.