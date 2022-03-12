Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 637,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,480. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

