Bumble Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bumble in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bumble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

