Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Shares of BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 268.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bumble by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

