Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 767,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,746. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

