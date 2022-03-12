California State Teachers Retirement System Has $574,000 Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Brightcove worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56,641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

