California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rimini Street worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

