California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,288 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Compugen worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

