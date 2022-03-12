California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,893 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bristow Group worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $38.43 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

