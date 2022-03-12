California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,786 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Quotient Technology worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $5.88 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

