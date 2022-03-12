Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

