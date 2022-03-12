Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

