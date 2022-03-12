Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 121.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.