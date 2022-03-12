Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to C$17.25

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.
About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.