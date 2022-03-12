Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 6%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €49.62 ($53.93) and last traded at €49.52 ($53.83). 186,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.73 ($50.79).

A number of research analysts have commented on COK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($79.35) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.42 ($78.71).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

