CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

DBM opened at C$8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$725.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

