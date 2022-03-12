Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

