Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of CAPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 181,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

CAPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.