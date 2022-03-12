CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Lightning eMotors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 454,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

ZEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

